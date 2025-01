The Indiana Hoosiers suffered their first home defeat of the season, falling 94-69 to No. 19 Illinois. The Illini dominated the first half, building a 60-32 lead behind strong performances from Kylan Boswell (22 points) and Kasparas Jakucionis (21 points).

Oumar Ballo led Indiana with 16 points and 15 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Illinois’ efficiency on both ends of the court. The Hoosiers will look to regroup Friday against Ohio State.