IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament Tips Off Tonight

The IHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament officially begins tonight, marking the start of the road to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Local teams will hit the court in sectional action, with Columbus East, Columbus North, Hauser, Edinburgh, Jennings County, and other area programs fighting for postseason glory.

Sectional finals will take place this weekend, with regional matchups next week, and the state finals set for March 1st at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

For a complete broadcast schedule of featured games this week, visit our station’s website and catch all the action on 1010 WCSI & 98.1 FM!