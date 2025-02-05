IHSAA Girls Basketball Sectional Action Continues Tonight!

The Indiana High School Girls Basketball State Tournament continues tonight with key sectional matchups across the area.

The feature game on 1010 WCSI & 98.1 FM will be Hauser vs. Jac-Cen-Del at 7:45 PM, with Jonathan Titus and myself bringing you all the live action from the Hauser Sectional.

With sectional finals this weekend, regionals next week, and the state finals set for March 1st at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the pressure is rising, and the path to a state championship is officially in full swing!