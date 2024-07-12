IHSAA Announces Sectional Hosts for Fall Sports
According to James Pence at our sports gathering partner The Republic, the IHSAA announced the Sectional hosts for fall sports at their latest executive committee meeting.
Columbus East will host a Class 3A girls soccer sectional that includes Columbus North. In Class A, Monrovia hosts a sectional that includes Hauser.
Center Grove hosts a 3A boys soccer sectional that includes East and North. In Class A, Southwestern (Shelby) hosts a sectional that includes Hauser.
The Regional and Semi-State soccer host sites for both boys and girls soccer will be determined at a later date.
In volleyball, East and North are in a Class 4A sectional hosted by East Central. Hauser is in a Class A sectional hosted by Trinity Lutheran.
The boys and girls cross-country, boys tennis and girls golf postseason sites remain unchanged for the Bartholomew County schools.
Also discussed in the meeting, girls lacrosse now is officially an emerging sport.