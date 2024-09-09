IHSAA Announces Baseball and Softball Sectional Assignments for 2025-2026 Seasons

The IHSAA (Indiana High School Athletic Association) has unveiled the baseball and softball sectional alignments for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The newly approved sectional assignments came after a thorough review by the IHSAA Executive Committee and the realignment committee, which took into consideration factors like competitive balance, geographic location, and school enrollment.

Local baseball and softball programs at Columbus East, Columbus North, and Hauser are gearing up for a highly competitive couple of seasons.

Columbus North will compete in Class 4A for both baseball and softball, facing strong opposition, including schools like Bloomington South and Martinsville. North will look to continue their tradition of excellence, navigating through a tough sectional field.

Columbus East will also be in Class 4A, facing fierce competition from regional powerhouses like Bedford North Lawrence and Floyd Central. Both the East baseball and softball teams have high hopes of making deep tournament runs, banking on strong team performances.

Hauser, competing in Class 1A, will face off against schools like Jac-Cen-Del and Oldenburg Academy. Hauser’s small but resilient baseball and softball programs have consistently been contenders in their class and will be aiming for sectional titles over the next two years.

The anticipation builds as teams begin their preparations for the upcoming seasons. Sectional hosts for the 2025 and 2026 seasons are expected to be announced soon, adding excitement for the postseason tournaments. Stay tuned for more updates as the local teams prepare for their tournament pushes.

IHSAA Moves Track & Field State Finals to Indianapolis; Adds Girls Lacrosse as Emerging Sport

In a significant update for high school athletics in Indiana, the IHSAA has announced the relocation of the Boys, Girls, and Unified Track & Field State Finals to North Central High School in Indianapolis, beginning in the 2025 season. This decision marks a notable shift from Indiana University in Bloomington, which had hosted the finals for nearly two decades.

The finals will take place at North Central’s newly renovated stadium, featuring a state-of-the-art 10-lane track, an expansive video board, and seating for up to 4,000 spectators. The Boys State Finals are scheduled for June 6, 2025, with the Girls and Unified Finals to follow on June 7, 2025.

This change is especially exciting for athletes from Columbus East, Columbus North, and Hauser, who will now compete in a modern, centrally located facility. The move to Indianapolis should also attract a larger crowd, creating a vibrant and competitive atmosphere for one of the state’s premier athletic events.

Additionally, the IHSAA has officially added girls lacrosse as an emerging sport for the 2025-2026 school year. Following the successful introduction of boys volleyball and girls wrestling, girls lacrosse will now follow IHSAA rules. Once participation hits 100 schools, girls lacrosse will be eligible for official state tournament sponsorship. Currently, 39 Indiana schools offer girls lacrosse, and this sport is expected to expand rapidly in the coming years.

Lastly, KIPP Indy Legacy High School was approved as a full member of the IHSAA and will begin participating in state tournaments starting this fall, further broadening the field of competition across the state.

These exciting developments reflect the IHSAA’s ongoing commitment to providing diverse athletic opportunities and enhancing the competitive environment for Indiana’s student-athletes.