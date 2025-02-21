Hoosiers Take Down No. 8 Ohio State in Signature Victory

The Indiana Hoosiers made a statement in Bloomington, knocking off No. 8 Ohio State 71-61 to snap the Buckeyes’ hot streak and strengthen their Big Ten Tournament resume.

IU wasted no time setting the tone, jumping out to a 26-17 first-quarter lead behind a red-hot shooting display. Yarden Garzon put on a clinic, tallying a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Maddie Parrish and Shay Ciezki each poured in 16 points.

The Hoosiers clamped down defensively, holding Ohio State scoreless for over three minutes in both the first and fourth quarters, while their deadeye three-point shooting and dominant rebounding kept the Buckeyes from ever gaining momentum.

With the win, Indiana now hits the road for a huge matchup against No. 22 Michigan State on Sunday, aiming to carry this momentum into the final stretch of the regular season.