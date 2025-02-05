Hoosiers Stumble in Madison, Fall to No. 21 Wisconsin

The Indiana Hoosiers found themselves buried early and never fully climbed out, falling 76-64 to No. 21 Wisconsin for their fourth straight loss.

Wisconsin came out blazing, hitting five three-pointers in the first four minutes and building a 19-2 lead before IU could even settle in. The Hoosiers showed fight, cutting the deficit to single digits multiple times, but the Badgers’ balanced attack proved too much.

Mackenzie Mgbako (15 points) and Luke Goode (11 points) led IU, but Wisconsin’s size and defensive discipline kept Indiana out of rhythm all night.

The loss extends Indiana’s road woes in Madison, where the Hoosiers haven’t won since 1998. Now at 14-9 (5-7 Big Ten), the Hoosiers return home on Saturday for a critical matchup against No. 24 Michigan, hoping to end their losing streak and revive their postseason hopes.