Hoosiers Storm Back, Stun Ohio State to Lock in Big Ten Tournament Bye

The Indiana Hoosiers weren’t going to let Senior Night end on a sour note. Despite trailing by 10 points with under six minutes left, Indiana locked in defensively and stormed back to defeat Ohio State, 66-60.

Trey Galloway and Malik Reneau took over late, sparking a 12-0 Hoosier run that turned the tide. Indiana held the Buckeyes scoreless for four straight minutes, forcing three turnovers and multiple missed shots to regain control.

With the win, Indiana (19-12, 10-10 Big Ten) secures the No. 9 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and a first-round bye. They’ll face Oregon in the second round on Thursday at noon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

A win would send them to a quarterfinal showdown with top-seeded Michigan State on Friday.