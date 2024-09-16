Hoosiers Steamroll UCLA in Big Ten Debut, Prepare to Tackle Charlotte Next

The Indiana Hoosiers blitzed into Pasadena on Saturday night and left the UCLA Bruins reeling in their Big Ten debut. In what was expected to be a marquee matchup for the Bruins, the Hoosiers completely flipped the script, storming to a 42-13 victory under the lights of the Rose Bowl.

From the opening whistle, Indiana came out firing on all cylinders. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke put on a show, passing for 307 yards and slinging four touchdowns, as the Hoosiers jumped out to an early 14-0 lead. The Bruins never recovered from the early onslaught, and Indiana’s offense just kept marching down the field with precision. Rourke spread the ball around like a seasoned general, finding Ke’Shawn Williams twice for scores and connecting with multiple receivers throughout the game.

On the defensive side, the Hoosiers were a brick wall, forcing UCLA into costly mistakes. The Bruins coughed up the ball early, and Indiana’s defense pounced, taking full advantage and putting their offense in prime position. Despite UCLA’s efforts to claw back into the game, the Hoosiers’ lead was too big to overcome, and by the final whistle, Indiana had completely deflated the Bruins’ Big Ten dreams.

With this dominant performance, Indiana moves to 3-0 on the season and is off to a roaring start in Big Ten play. Now, all eyes turn to their next opponent as the Hoosiers prepare to welcome the Charlotte 49ers to Memorial Stadium. Indiana will be looking to keep their winning streak alive, and if Rourke and the Hoosiers’ offense continue to rack up points like this, they’ll be tough to stop.

