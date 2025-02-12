Hoosiers Snap Skid with Stunning Upset Over Michigan State

The Indiana Hoosiers brought their A-game Tuesday night, securing a massive 71-67 victory over No. 11 Michigan State in East Lansing. The win not only snapped Indiana’s five-game losing streak but also showcased the resilience and grit that has defined their program.

Malik Reneau was the star of the night, delivering a powerhouse performance with 19 points, including 16 in a dominant second-half display. His ability to penetrate Michigan State’s interior defense proved to be the turning point. The Hoosiers made the most of the Spartans’ shooting struggles, holding them to a dismal 38% from the field and an even worse 17% from beyond the arc (4-of-23).

Indiana’s defense was key, as they owned the paint with 38 points while keeping Michigan State’s top scorers in check. After falling behind early, the Hoosiers stormed back to take a halftime lead and maintained their composure in a tightly contested second half. Key moments included late free throws and critical defensive stops that sealed the win.

Now sitting at 15-10 overall (6-8 Big Ten), the Hoosiers are gaining momentum as they gear up for a high-stakes showdown against UCLA at home this Friday. With their season back on track, Indiana hopes this win is the spark they need to finish strong in conference play.