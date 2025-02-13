Hoosiers Host UCLA After Momentum-Boosting Win

The Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball team is preparing for a high-stakes showdown against UCLA this Friday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Riding the wave of a thrilling 71-67 upset over No. 11 Michigan State earlier this week, the Hoosiers enter the game with renewed confidence and a 15-10 (6-8 Big Ten) record.

Malik Reneau has been the Hoosiers’ spark plug, averaging 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over his last two games. Reneau’s physicality and ability to finish in the paint will be crucial against a disciplined UCLA team that prides itself on tough defense and tight ball control.

The Bruins (18-7, 9-5) are no strangers to big games but have struggled on the road, particularly when traveling east. Indiana will need to dominate the boards and continue their recent success in limiting turnovers—averaging just eight giveaways in their last two outings. This matchup marks the first time these storied programs will meet since 2007, adding historical significance to an already exciting game.

Tipoff is set for 8 PM, with live coverage on FOX, 1010 WCSI, and 98.1 FM. Fans in Bloomington will be ready to make Assembly Hall a fortress as the Hoosiers aim for back-to-back wins and a critical momentum boost for the final stretch of the season.