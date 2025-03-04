Hoosiers Hit the Road to Battle Oregon

Indiana (18-11) faces a tough test on the road as they take on Oregon (21-8) tonight at 9 p.m. The Hoosiers have had an up-and-down season in Big Ten play but have been efficient offensively, shooting 46.7% from the field. The Ducks, however, have been dominant at home, posting an 11-4 record in Eugene.

Oregon’s offense is powered by Keeshawn Barthelemy, who dropped 20 points in their 82-61 win over USC. Indiana will need to tighten up defensively, especially along the perimeter, as the Ducks average nearly eight made threes per game. The Hoosiers will rely on Mackenzie Mgbako and Oumar Ballo to step up in this crucial battle.