Hoosiers Head to Breslin Center for a Big Ten Battle

The Indiana Hoosiers (14-10, 5-8 Big Ten) hit the road tonight for a showdown with No. 11 Michigan State at the Breslin Center. The Hoosiers are desperate to snap a five-game skid and face an uphill battle against the Spartans’ potent attack.

Mackenzie Mgbako has been a bright spot for Indiana, averaging 18.2 points in his last five outings, while Malik Reneau continues to deliver clutch plays on both ends of the floor. However, Michigan State’s dominance on the boards—outrebounding opponents by 10.2 per game, the third-best margin in the nation—could prove to be a game-changer.

Indiana must bring its A-game to East Lansing to disrupt the Spartans’ rhythm and reignite their Big Ten campaign. Tip-off is set for 9 PM ET. Pregame can be heard on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM, as well as online at 8 PM ET.