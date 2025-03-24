Hoosiers Hang Tough, Fall Short in NCAA Second Round

The Indiana Hoosiers women’s basketball team gave top-seeded South Carolina all they could handle for a half, but couldn’t hold off the Gamecocks’ second-half surge in a 64-53 loss that ended IU’s tournament run.

The Hoosiers held a one-point halftime lead thanks to grit, defense, and timely scoring from Chloe Moore-McNeil and Shay Ciezki. Ciezki led Indiana with 12 points, while Moore-McNeil and Yarden Garzon each scored 10. Sydney Parrish added a clutch three in the second half, but the Gamecocks’ depth and pressure ultimately wore down the Hoosiers.

Indiana finishes the season with a 20-13 record and their sixth straight NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Teri Moren. It was also the final chapter in the remarkable careers of Moore-McNeil and Parrish, who leave behind a legacy of excellence and leadership.