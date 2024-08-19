Hoosier Hysteria Scrimmages Set for Homecoming Weekend at Indiana University

According to a press release from Indiana University, Indiana University’s basketball programs are gearing up for an exciting Homecoming Weekend with the Hoosier Hysteria event on Friday, October 18th, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. This year’s event, presented by Smithville, will showcase scrimmages from both the women’s and men’s basketball teams, offering fans an early look at the 2024-25 lineups.

The evening will kick off with player introductions for the women’s team, followed by two quarters of intrasquad scrimmage action. The Hoosiers have been dominant at home, with a 31-game regular season winning streak at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, including a perfect 15-0 record last season. The women’s team is coming off a successful season, finishing with a 26-6 overall record and advancing to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen. Key players returning this season include Chloe Moore-McNeil, Sydney Parrish, and Yarden Garzon, as the team looks to build on last year’s achievements.

Following the women’s scrimmage, the men’s basketball team will take the floor. The men’s team, featuring returning players Malik Reneau, Mackenzie Mgbako, Trey Galloway, and Gabe Cupps, will play a half of intrasquad scrimmage. The men’s squad also welcomes a top-ranked transfer class and a standout recruit in freshman forward Bryson Tucker.

Before the scrimmages, fans can participate in a meet-and-greet event at Cook Hall, hosted by HoosierConnect. This event provides an opportunity to meet the players, take photos, and get autographs. Special access tickets for the meet-and-greet will be available for purchase.

The Homecoming festivities continue on Saturday, October 19th, when the Indiana football team hosts Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.

And don’t forget, all Indiana basketball games can be heard right here on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM. Get ready to cheer on your Hoosiers this season!