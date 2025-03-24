History on the Hardwood: Columbus North Launches Boys Volleyball Era

The Columbus North Bull Dogs made program history over the weekend, competing in their first-ever IHSAA-sanctioned boys volleyball tournament. The Dogs took to the court at the Carmel Invitational and went 0-4, but the results didn’t dampen the energy or pride surrounding the moment.

Leo Iorio led the pack with 29 kills and six aces, showing some serious bite on offense. Setter Kota Kondo dished out 45 assists, setting the table for the Dogs’ hitters. Contributions came from all over the court, with Anyu Gong, Noah Dornfeld, and Yuta Kondo providing added firepower. Hank Lin and Ramu Alaguppan helped bolster the team’s serve game.

While the Bull Dogs didn’t fetch a win in their debut, their hustle and team spirit left a strong impression. The future is bright for this first-year squad, as they begin to build their bite in the competitive IHSAA volleyball landscape.