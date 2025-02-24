Historic Weekend for IU Columbus Basketball and Baseball

It was a milestone weekend for IU Columbus athletics, as both the men’s basketball and baseball teams secured their first-ever program victories.

The Crimson Pride men’s basketball team picked up their first River States Conference win in dramatic fashion, defeating IU Southeast 90-88. Sophomore Owen Law delivered the moment of the season, drilling a deep three-pointer with seven seconds remaining to complete a 16-point second-half comeback. Law finished with a game-high 28 points, leading IUC to its first home win and first-ever conference triumph.

Meanwhile, the IU Columbus baseball team earned its first victory of the season, edging Concordia (Mich.) 6-4. With the game tied in the ninth inning, Cyrus Robinson stepped up in the clutch, delivering a two-run double to put the Crimson Pride on top.

The baseball team now returns home to host Goshen in a three-game series beginning Monday at Ceraland.