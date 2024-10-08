Highlanders Ground Panthers in Sectional Showdown

The Jennings County Panthers’ boys soccer team put up a strong defensive effort in their sectional opener against Floyd Central, trailing just 1-0 at halftime. However, the Highlanders pulled away in the second half to secure a 3-0 victory, ending the Panthers’ season at 1-12-3.

Deken Simpson was the standout for Jennings County, recording 18 saves to keep his team in the game. While the Panthers’ season has come to a close, they can be proud of the heart and hustle they showed in every match this year. Well done, Panthers!