Columbus North boys volleyball pushed Floyd Central early but couldn’t close the door, falling 25-22, 25-14, 25-18 on the road. Yuta Kondo had 13 digs and six kills to lead the Bull Dogs (5-14), while Leo Iorio added eight kills and eight digs. Setter Kota Kondo notched 15 assists. Despite the loss, North showed grit and flashes of progress heading into the final stretch.