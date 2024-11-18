High School Wrestling: East Shines at Purdue Polytechnic

Columbus East girls wrestling stole the show at the Purdue Polytechnic Invitational, claiming the team title with 181 points in a 25-team field. Individual champions included Saige Plummer at 120 kilograms and Monica McMahon at 190 kilograms. Both finished the day undefeated at 4-0. The Olympians had an additional five podium finishes, including second-place efforts from Tienica Dits (100 kg), Grace McMahon (170 kg), and Maddie Schrader (235 kg).

Jennings County also made a splash, with Molly Wathen and Bresa Coan securing wins in their weight classes. Columbus North had a smaller contingent at the Daleville Bronco Classic, finishing fifth overall. Vika Konovalenko (125 kg) and Mia Hernandez-Melen (155 kg) led the Bull Dogs with second-place finishes.