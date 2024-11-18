High School Swimming: Olympians Start Strong in Quad Meet

The Columbus East girls’ swim team kicked off their season with a second-place finish in a competitive quad meet hosted by Bloomington North. The Cougars won with 101 points, while East scored 50, Trinity Lutheran tallied 12, and Linton came in with 5.

East had standout performances in the pool, with Cassidy Furnish claiming victory in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:22.04. Connelly Furnish added another first-place finish for the Olympians, clocking 1:20.89 in the 100-meter breaststroke. Connelly also secured a second-place spot in the 200-meter individual medley (2:30.17).

On the boards, Delaney Rogers scored 134.35 to take second in diving, and the 400-meter freestyle relay team placed second with a time of 4:39.73. Trinity Lutheran’s Elizabeth Downey dominated the sprints, winning both the 50-meter freestyle (27.26) and the 100-meter freestyle (1:00.74).