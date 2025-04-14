High School Sports Spotlight: Monday Schedule & Broadcast Preview

The high school baseball spotlight shines bright on Columbus North tonight as the Bull Dogs host the red-hot Center Grove Trojans in our broadcast game of the week. Center Grove comes in ranked No. 2 in the state, boasting explosive bats and a stingy pitching staff led by Koby Cherry. Columbus North counters with power-hitter Jack Whaley and ace Joey Fry, hoping to play spoiler and build momentum heading into conference play. Pregame coverage starts at 5:40 p.m. with first pitch at 6 p.m., live on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM with Jeremy Giggy and Tim Vrana on the call.

Other notable Monday matchups across the area include:

Baseball:

Indy Genesis JV at Columbus Christian, 5:30 p.m.

New Albany at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus East at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.

Softball:

South Decatur at Oldenburg Academy, 5 p.m.

Columbus East at Hauser, 5:30 p.m.

Whiteland at Columbus North, 5:30 p.m.

Greenwood at Brown County, 6 p.m.

Boys Golf:

Columbus East at Shelbyville, 5:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis:

Columbus East at Columbus North, 4:30 p.m.

Hauser at Batesville, 5 p.m.

Clarksville at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.

Be sure to follow our live coverage and postgame breakdowns later tonight right here.