Here’s a quick look at today’s other high school sports action:

Swimming: Columbus North competes at Whiteland at 6 p.m.

Columbus North competes at Whiteland at Boys Wrestling: Jennings County hosts Seymour at 6:30 p.m.

Jennings County hosts Seymour at Girls Wrestling: Bloomington South visits Columbus East at 6:30 p.m.

Stay tuned for results from these exciting matchups as our local athletes continue to make waves and hit the mats with determination.