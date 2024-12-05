High School Sports Preview

It’s a busy night for high school sports in the area:

Girls Basketball: Hauser hosts Indianapolis Lutheran, Rock Creek Academy visits Columbus Christian, Edinburgh travels to Trinity Lutheran, and South Decatur faces Greensburg. All games tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Swimming: Columbus North takes on Seymour at 5:30 p.m., while Columbus East hosts Shelbyville at 6 p.m.

Boys Wrestling: Columbus North hosts Perry Meridian at 6 p.m., and Columbus East faces Seymour at 7:30 p.m.