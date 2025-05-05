High School Softball – Sectional Showdowns Set

Columbus East fell 6-1 to Bedford North Lawrence on Friday, despite matching the Stars with nine hits. Natasha Armstrong, Taylor Wessel, and Jacque Boroughs each tallied two hits.

Sectional pairings are now official for May 26 through May 31:

Class 4A Sectional 14 at East Central: Columbus East and Columbus North face off in an opening-round rivalry showdown.

Class 1A Sectional 60 at Rising Sun: Hauser takes on Oldenburg Academy.

Actual dates and times of the games will be given a week before the Sectionals.