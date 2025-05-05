High School Baseball – Sectionals Revealed and Weekend Action

Columbus North bounced back from a 13-2 loss to Cathedral on Friday with a gritty 2-1 ten-inning win over Terre Haute North on Saturday, thanks to a walk-off run by Brock Kintner. Jayce Emmitt, Javier Uscanga, and Kintner combined for a strong day on the mound.

Columbus East outhit Bloomington South Friday night but couldn’t cash in, falling 2-1 in eight innings. JD Rotert and Ryker Stott combined to allow just four hits on the mound.

Class A No. 6 Hauser kept rolling in conference play, blanking Southwestern 8-0 behind Stryker Gill’s five-hit shutout and 10 strikeouts.

Sectional matchups are now official for the postseason, running May 28 to June 2:

Class 4A Sectional 14 at Columbus East: Columbus North faces Whiteland in the opener Columbus East takes on Franklin

Class 1A Sectional 60 at Jac-Cen-Del: Hauser squares off with the host Jac-Cen-Del.

Actual dates and times of the games will be given a week before the Sectionals.