Heat Check in Hotlanta: Fever Aim to Keep the Thermostat Rising Before Homestand

The Indiana Fever have shaken off their early-season chills and arrive in College Park tonight looking to roast the Atlanta Dream. Fresh off a 27-point barbecue of the Chicago Sky, Indiana (4-4) is chasing its first three-game winning streak since 2022 — and a chance to swagger into Saturday’s nationally hyped matinee versus the New York Liberty.

What’s Cooking Tonight

Kelsey’s Cookout: Mitchell is averaging 19.5 PPG during the mini-spurt, splashing 40% from deep. Her off-ball curls will test a Dream perimeter that allows opponents the league’s second-highest three-point volume.

Boston Baked Blocks: Aliyah Boston (11 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 1.7 BPG) is starting to look like last season’s Rookie of the Year, supplying inside muscle and slick facilitation (five dimes vs. Chicago). Atlanta counters with Cheyenne Parker-Tyers’ veteran savvy, but Boston’s footwork advantage could tilt the trenches.

McDonald vs. Howard: Aari McDonald’s 12-point burst off the bench last game lit the fuse for Indy’s 17-7 start. Tonight she’ll duel former teammate Rhyne Howard in a “SEC-to-WNBA” scoring showcase.

Homestand on Deck

Saturday vs. New York (3 PM ET): Liberty superstar Sabrina Ionescu invades Gainbridge with MVP Breanna Stewart in tow. A Fever win tonight sets the table for a potential statement upset on national TV.

Tuesday vs. Connecticut: The Sun boast the stingiest defense in the league; another high-energy crowd could push Indy above .500 for the first time in three seasons.

Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a quad strain, but her teammates have discovered a roaring next-woman-up mentality. If the Fever can keep the mercury rising in Atlanta, they’ll bring plenty of home-court sizzle to a fan base ready for postseason chatter.