Heartbreaker Ends Bull Dogs’ Strong Season in Sectional Semis

Columbus North’s season came to a close in a nail-biting sectional semifinal, falling 21-17 to Franklin Central. The Bull Dogs put up a valiant effort, taking a 17-7 lead at one point and nearly doubling the Flashes in total yardage. However, a few uncharacteristic turnovers in the third quarter shifted momentum to Franklin Central, who managed to turn those opportunities into points.

North rallied late, with Davonte Degraffenreid’s interception setting up another drive deep into Flashes’ territory. Despite a series of well-executed plays, the Bull Dogs narrowly missed clinching the game. In their final drive, quarterback Asher Ratliff connected with Garrett Long in the end zone, but Long’s foot was just out of bounds. Though this marks the end of an impressive 8-2 season, North can be proud of their Conference Indiana title and their resilience throughout the season.