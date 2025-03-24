Heartbreak at High Altitude: Hauser’s Dream Season Ends in Semi-State Stunner

The Hauser Jets soared through most of Saturday morning’s semi-state semifinal matchup against Orleans, but their flight plan was disrupted in the final two and a half minutes. Leading by eight with under three minutes to go, the Jets appeared cleared for takeoff to the state finals. But the Bulldogs of Orleans launched an 11-1 closing run to clip Hauser’s wings and steal a 69-67 victory at Seymour.

Hauser’s high-octane offense was on full display. Senior forward Collin Buck was nearly automatic, hitting 11 of 13 shots for 22 points and adding eight rebounds. Gavin Keller powered through the paint for 17 points, while floor general Taeshaun Tungate chipped in 14 points and played tough on both ends. Stryker Gill played the role of air traffic controller with 10 assists.

The Jets shot a blazing 62% from the field and won the battle on the boards 23-13. For much of the game, it looked like Hauser was cruising toward its first state final berth since 2006. But Orleans’ late surge, including a go-ahead jumper with four seconds left, grounded those hopes.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, the Jets’ season remains historic. With a 24-4 record, a sectional title, and their first regional championship in nearly two decades, Hauser’s senior class helped revive the program’s legacy of excellence. This group of Jets may have landed just short, but their flight path inspired a fanbase and future teams alike.