Hays’ Heroics Lift Reds Past Mariners in Cincy

Austin Hays wasted no time making his mark in a Reds uniform, launching a three-run homer and driving in four total runs to spark Cincinnati to an 8-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. It was Hays’ season debut after missing time with a calf strain, and he delivered when it mattered.

Gavin Lux stayed red-hot with four hits, and Matt McLain reached base three times and scored twice in his return to the lineup. Nick Lodolo struck out six in 4.2 innings of work before giving way to the bullpen, where Scott Barlow secured the win.

Cincinnati has now won four straight. They’ll aim for five tonight as Nick Martinez takes the mound against Seattle’s Bryce Miller.