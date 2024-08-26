Hauser Weekend Wrap-Up

Hauser Boys Soccer Continues Shutout Streak

The Hauser boys soccer team continued their strong start to the season with a 3-0 victory over Lapel, marking their second consecutive shutout. Goals from Peyton Bennett, Ethan House, and Nicholas Mann sealed the win, while goalkeepers Luke Bruner and Tony Telez combined for the shutout. The Jets are off to a flying start this season.

Hauser Volleyball Splits Matches at Henryville Round-Robin

Hauser volleyball had a mixed weekend at the Henryville Round-Robin, finishing with a 2-2 record. The Jets secured victories over Edinburgh and Paoli but fell to North Harrison and Henryville. Leading the charge was Charleston Gelfius, who recorded 25 kills and three blocks, while Madaline Moore contributed 46 assists and seven aces.