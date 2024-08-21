Hauser Volleyball Team Continues to Develop Despite Loss

The Hauser volleyball team faced a tough Jennings County squad on Tuesday night, coming away with a loss in three sets (25-9, 25-8, 25-12). Despite the scoreline, the Jets showcased individual talent and a strong team spirit that will serve them well throughout the season.

Charleston Gelfius led Hauser with three kills and one block, while Maley Jordan contributed with a block and two aces. Leah Manley provided steady play with six assists, and Kaidenze Shoaf, along with Ruby McKinney, added to the defensive efforts with blocks and digs.

Hauser’s players demonstrated their potential and will use this experience to continue improving as the season progresses. Hauser next plays Jac-Cen-Del Jr-Sr High School tomorrow, Thursday August 22nd.