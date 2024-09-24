Hauser Volleyball Snaps Losing Streak with Big Win Over Waldron

The Hauser Jets volleyball team finally snapped their losing streak on Monday night, picking up a much-needed victory over Waldron in four sets (25-22, 25-16, 22-25, 25-14). It looked like the Jets might cruise to a straight-set win after dominating the first two sets, but Waldron didn’t go down quietly, taking the third set and making Hauser work for it in the fourth.

Maley Jordan was a force from the service line, delivering 11 aces and keeping Waldron’s defense on its heels all night. Charleston Gelfius was a wall at the net, racking up 10 blocks while also contributing four kills. Jordan’s serving, combined with Gelfius’s blocking, proved too much for the Mohawks to handle, especially in the final set, where the Jets stormed back to seal the win.

Hauser will now look to build on this momentum as they head into their next Mid-Hoosier Conference matchup against Southwestern (Shelby). With the Jets picking up their first conference win, they’ll hope to continue soaring high as they aim to turn their season around.