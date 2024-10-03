Hauser Volleyball, Girls Soccer, & Boys Tennis

Hauser Volleyball Battles, Prepares for Senior Night Showdown

The Hauser Jets volleyball team faced a tough challenge against Greensburg, falling in straight sets, 25-14, 25-8, 25-12. Charleston Gelfius led the Jets with four kills and three blocks, while Leah Manley dished out seven assists and Malyee Jordan anchored the defense with 16 digs. Though the score wasn’t in their favor, the Jets are setting their sights on bouncing back during Senior Night against Rushville tonight at 7:15 PM.

The Jets will be looking to spike the competition and finish the regular season on a high note in front of their home crowd.

Hauser Girls Soccer Wraps Up Inaugural Season in Close Loss Hauser girls soccer may have closed their first-ever regular season with a 3-2 loss to Rushville, but their performance throughout the year has been nothing short of inspiring. Addyson Russell and Lilly Roll found the back of the net for the Jets, while goalkeeper Haylin Campbell recorded 12 saves, holding strong in the goal. While they fell short on the scoreboard, Hauser’s debut season has laid a solid foundation, and with the experience gained, this young team will only grow stronger. The Jets have plenty to build on heading into future seasons.