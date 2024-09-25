Hauser Volleyball, Girls Soccer, & Boys Tennis- 9/25
Hauser Volleyball Competes Hard in Close Match Against Southwestern (Shelby)
Hauser’s volleyball team put up a fight but couldn’t maintain altitude, falling to Southwestern (Shelby) in straight sets: 24-26, 15-25, 17-25. The Jets nearly took flight in the first set, pushing it to 24-26, but couldn’t sustain momentum.
Charleston Gelfius was a powerhouse with 5 kills, 3 blocks, 3 aces, and even 1 assist, doing it all for the Jets. Leah Manley contributed 6 assists and 5 aces, helping Hauser stay competitive in the serve game. On the defensive end, Maley Jordan showed why she’s a standout, recording 20 digs. Baylee Riley and Aleigha Wickliffe added 2 kills each, while Kaidenze Shoaf chipped in with more attacking power.
Though the Jets fell short, their close first set shows they’re ready to jet past opponents with just a bit more consistency.
Hauser Girls Soccer Celebrates Historic First-Ever Win
It was a night to remember for Hauser’s girls soccer team as they celebrated their first-ever program victory with a 3-0 shutout over Morristown. The Jets took off quickly, and they never looked back, netting goals from Lucie Asher, Madison Mann, and Lilly Roll.
Madison Mann and Abigayle Trotter helped fuel the offense with assists, while Haylin Campbell stood tall in goal with 5 saves, backed up by Kennedy Konradi adding another. Hauser’s defense kept Morristown at bay, recording their first clean sheet.
This historic win marked a major milestone for the fledgling program, as they now stand at 1-9-4 with plenty to build on in their debut season.
Hauser Tennis Serves Up a Sweep Against Knightstown
Hauser tennis delivered a perfect performance, sweeping Knightstown 4-0. The Jets were firing on all cylinders, taking control of every match. Kameron Blair dominated his #1 singles match, winning 6-1, 6-0, while Jentzen Bechtel and Joel Bechtel made quick work of their opponents in #1 doubles, winning 6-0, 6-0. The #2 doubles team of Jayden Blair and Hunter Pappano mirrored that result with another 6-0, 6-0 sweep.
The #2 singles match was incomplete due to weather, but it didn’t impact the overall score. The Jets are looking sharp as they head into their next challenge.