Hauser Volleyball, Girls Soccer, & Boys Tennis- 9/25

Hauser Volleyball Competes Hard in Close Match Against Southwestern (Shelby)

Hauser’s volleyball team put up a fight but couldn’t maintain altitude, falling to Southwestern (Shelby) in straight sets: 24-26, 15-25, 17-25. The Jets nearly took flight in the first set, pushing it to 24-26, but couldn’t sustain momentum.

Charleston Gelfius was a powerhouse with 5 kills, 3 blocks, 3 aces, and even 1 assist, doing it all for the Jets. Leah Manley contributed 6 assists and 5 aces, helping Hauser stay competitive in the serve game. On the defensive end, Maley Jordan showed why she’s a standout, recording 20 digs. Baylee Riley and Aleigha Wickliffe added 2 kills each, while Kaidenze Shoaf chipped in with more attacking power.

Though the Jets fell short, their close first set shows they’re ready to jet past opponents with just a bit more consistency.