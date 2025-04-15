Hauser Tennis Falls on the Road to Batesville

The Hauser girls tennis team couldn’t overcome a dominant Batesville lineup, falling 5-0 on Monday. Isabella Price and Ruby McKinney played hard at No. 1 and 2 singles, while Kaydenze Brock battled in a 6-1, 6-2 loss at No. 3.

In doubles, the Jets struggled to hold serve, with Abby Manley and Kaycee Ridgeway dropping a 6-3, 6-0 decision at No. 1, and Maley Jordan and June Berkenstock falling 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.

Hauser moves to 1-3 on the season and continues conference play later this week.