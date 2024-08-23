Hauser Sports

Hauser Boys Tennis Sweeps Brown County Hauser Boys Tennis picked up their first win of the season with a 5-0 sweep over Brown County. The Bechtel brothers dominated in doubles, and Hunter Pappano secured a comeback win in singles.

Hauser Boys Soccer Blanks Brown County Hauser Boys Soccer started their season with a commanding 9-0 victory over Brown County. Nicholas Mann and Ethan House each scored hat tricks, leading the Jets to a dominant win.

Hauser Girls Soccer Debuts Against South Dearborn Hauser Girls Soccer made their debut with a challenging 9-0 loss to South Dearborn. Despite the scoreline, Haylin Campbell stood out with 21 saves, showing promise for the new team.

Hauser Volleyball Falls in Home Opener Hauser Volleyball faced a tough test in their home opener, falling to Jac-Cen-Del in straight sets, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18. The Jets are looking to regroup as they prepare for their next matches.

Hauser and Edinburgh Girls Golf Compete at Oldenburg Academy Hauser and Edinburgh Girls Golf teams competed in a quad match at Oldenburg Academy. Although neither team had enough players to score as a team, Edinburgh’s Macie Blandford shone, winning medalist honors with a score of 49.