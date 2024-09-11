Hauser Sports Update: Jets Flying High and Low

Boys Soccer: Jets Grounded by Morristown The Hauser boys soccer team hit some turbulence, falling 4-1 to conference rivals Morristown. Camden Grimes provided a highlight reel moment, scoring the Jets’ lone goal straight from a corner kick—bending it like Beckham into the net. Goalkeeper Luke Bruner was in the hot seat all game, recording 11 saves, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Jets off the runway. With their record now at 3-3-2, Hauser will look to soar again in their upcoming Senior Day match against Austin.

Volleyball: Hauser Jets Grounded by Morristown The Hauser volleyball team was unable to take flight in their Mid-Hoosier Conference opener, falling in straight sets to Morristown (25-14, 25-15, 25-19). Despite the loss, there were standout performances from Kaidenze Shoaf, who served up 10 digs and 5 aces, and Charleston Gelfius, who recorded 4 kills. The Jets will aim to get back into the winning groove as they continue their conference journey.

Boys Tennis: Triton Central Sweeps Hauser Hauser boys tennis ran into a buzzsaw against Triton Central, losing 5-0 on Tuesday. The Jets fought hard, with No. 1 singles player Hunter Pappano and the Bechtel brothers at No. 1 doubles putting in solid efforts, but Triton Central proved too strong. Hauser will look to regroup and refuel as they continue their season.