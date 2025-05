It was an offensive explosion in Greensburg as Hauser softball held off South Decatur 11-8. Lucie Asher went 3-for-4, while Haylin Campbell and Izzy Brunner each had two RBIs in a slugfest that featured over 25 hits between the two teams.

The Jets built an early lead and withstood a late Cougars rally to stay unbeaten in conference play at 7-0.