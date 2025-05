The Jets built a 5-3 lead with strong hitting, but Trinity Lutheran clawed back and ultimately scored two in the seventh to walk off with a 6-5 win. Lexie Hamilton knocked in three runs with a pair of hits to lead Hauser, while Izzy Brunner ripped two doubles and Allie Zapfe added two hits. Despite the loss, the Jets (7-5) recorded 12 total hits, showing plenty of power at the plate.