Hauser Prepares for Semi-State Showdown

The Hauser Jets are soaring into Semi-State, with just two wins standing between them and the Class A State Championship. The #2-ranked Jets (24-3) will take on #4 Orleans (22-4) in the semi-state semifinal, tipping off at 10 AM this Saturday in Seymour. The winner moves on to the semi-state title game at 8 PM, where they’ll face either #1 Clay City or Liberty Christian for a ticket to the Class A State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 29.

Hauser dominated Indianapolis Lutheran 70-52 in the regional final, using a relentless defensive press and balanced scoring attack to capture their first regional title since 2006.

Ledger Gelfius led the way with 16 points, while Stryker Gill recorded a jaw-dropping triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. The highlight of the night came in the final minutes when Collin Buck threw down a monstrous dunk, igniting the crowd and putting an exclamation point on the victory.

To rally the community, Hauser is hosting a Semi-State Pep Rally TODAY, Friday, at 2:20 PM, inviting all fans to join the sendoff and pack the Jet Hangar with energy.

Tickets for the semi-state round can be purchased online. Fans who can’t make the trip can join Jonathan Titus and Jeremy Giggy and catch all the action live on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM, with pregame starting at 9:30 AM before the 10 AM tip-off.

The Jets are just two wins away from their ultimate goal—and they’re ready to take flight.