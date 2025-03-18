Hauser Prepares for Semi-State Battle at Seymour

The Hauser Jets are just one step away from the Class A State Championship, and they’ll take the court this Saturday at Seymour in the semi-state round after clinching their first regional title since 2006.

The #2-ranked Jets (24-3) will face #4 Orleans (22-4) in the first semi-state semifinal at 10 AM. If Hauser prevails, they’ll move on to the semi-state championship game at 8 PM, where they’ll meet the winner of #1 Clay City vs. Liberty Christian. A victory there would send Hauser to the Class A State Final at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 29 at 10:30 AM.

The Jets punched their ticket to semi-state with a dominant 70-52 win over Indianapolis Lutheran in the regional championship. Hauser’s defensive pressure and deep roster proved too much for the Saints, with Ledger Gelfius leading the scoring with 16 points and Stryker Gill recording a triple-double—13 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. The Jets built a 14-point halftime lead and never looked back, capping the game with a highlight-reel dunk from Collin Buck in the final minutes.

Fans can follow the action live on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM, with pregame starting at 9:30 AM and tipoff at 10 AM.

Here’s a look at other key semi-state matchups:

Class 4A: Undefeated Fishers (28-0) takes on South Bend Riley (22-4) at Elkhart

Class 3A: Brownstown Central (24-2) faces New Palestine (25-3) at Southport

Class 2A: Gary 21st Century meets Wapahani in Michigan City

Class 1A: Kouts battles Monroe Central in Lafayette Jefferson

All semi-state winners will advance to next week’s state finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.