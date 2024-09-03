Hauser Labor Day Weekend Recap

Boys Soccer:

Hauser’s boys soccer team secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Indiana Math and Science Academy. Ethan House and Nicholas Mann were the standout performers, each scoring crucial goals to keep the Jets’ unbeaten streak alive. The Jets will look to continue their winning ways tonight when they host Indianapolis Lutheran at 6 PM.

Cross Country:

The Hauser cross country team had a stellar performance at the Rushville Invitational. The boys’ team took first place in Division 2, led by Nolan Dailey, who won the race with a time of 16 minutes, 53 seconds. Adrean Tungate and Mason Moore also finished strong, helping secure the team victory. The team’s next challenge is tonight at the Waldron Classic, where they’ll look to build on their momentum.

Girls Soccer:

Hauser’s girls soccer team faced a tough opponent in Connersville, falling 10-1. Despite the loss, Lily Roll managed to find the back of the net, giving the Jets something to build on for their upcoming match against Greenwood Christian Academy tonight at 5:30 PM. The team is determined to bounce back and show their resilience.

Girls Golf:

Hauser’s girls golf team will hit the greens tonight at Shelbyville, with tee time set for 5 PM. After a week of focused practice, the Jets are ready to showcase their skills and aim for the win.