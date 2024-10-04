Hauser – Jets Taking Flight in Multiple Sports

It was a challenging night for Hauser, as the volleyball team dropped their Senior Night match to Rushville. However, the Jets are gearing up for sectionals and will be ready to rise to the occasion. With key players like Kaidenze Shoaf leading the way, Hauser will be aiming to serve up some surprises in the postseason.

On the tennis courts, the Hauser boys team advanced to today’s sectional final with a 5-0 sweep of Edinburgh. They’ll face off against Columbus North for the title, hoping to return some of that big match energy against the Bull Dogs. Hauser has proven they can dominate, and now they’re eyeing a sectional upset.

In soccer, Hauser boys closed out their regular season with a loss to Trinity Lutheran, but they’ll look to rebound when sectional play begins on Monday. The Jets have been building all season, and they’ll be aiming to shoot for the stars in the playoffs.