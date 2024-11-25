Hauser Jets Split Weekend with Determined Effort

The Hauser girls basketball team experienced a rollercoaster weekend, showcasing resilience and determination across two games.

On Friday night, the Jets fell just short in a 40-37 loss to Mid-Hoosier Conference rival Waldron. Hauser’s shooting struggled to take off, with the team hitting just 14 of 61 shots from the field and 5 of 12 free throws. Despite the cold hands, the Jets hustled hard on the boards, with June Berkenstock grabbing a career-high 16 rebounds. Norah Berkenstock led the scoring with 11 points, while Aleigha Wickliffe and Abby Manley each contributed seven.

Saturday was a new day, and the Jets soared early with a 10-0 lead en route to a 65-36 victory over Traders Point Christian. Norah Berkenstock stole the show with a career-high 23 points, hitting 10 of 21 from the field. June Berkenstock added 10 points, and Abby Manley scored nine in a well-rounded effort. The Jets forced 19 turnovers while committing just six of their own, highlighting their defensive prowess. Hauser moves to 3-2 on the season and will look to continue their upward trajectory.