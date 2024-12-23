Hauser Jets Soar to 70-29 Win Over Lancers

The Hauser boys’ basketball team left no doubt Friday night, dominating Edinburgh 70-29 in a Mid-Hoosier Conference matchup. The Jets exploded out of the gate, building a 29-5 lead after one quarter behind their relentless defense and fast-break opportunities.

Ledger Gelfius and Collin Buck led the scoring with 15 points each. Buck was particularly effective in the post, using his size and strength to overpower defenders. Stryker Gill ran the offense like a seasoned veteran, finishing with 10 points and a game-high 10 assists. Taeshaun Tungate added 12 points, including a pair of crowd-pleasing three-pointers.

For Edinburgh, Bailey Totten led the Lancers with nine points, while Lucas Seegers and Avynn Whitaker each scored eight. Despite the tough loss, the Lancers showed flashes of potential, particularly on the offensive boards.

Hauser improves to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in conference play, solidifying themselves as a team to watch in the Mid-Hoosier Conference.