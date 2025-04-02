Hauser Jets Soar Past Trinity Lutheran in Opener

The fifth-ranked Hauser Jets didn’t waste any time showing why they’re one of Class A’s top teams. Senior lefty Simeon Wasil dominated in his start, striking out 10 and allowing just two hits in four innings as the Jets shut out Trinity Lutheran 13-0 in five innings.

Wasil helped his own cause at the plate with a three-run triple. Peyton Bennett chipped in with a 2-for-3 day and two RBIs, while Stryker Gill and Holden Pittman each added RBIs as Hauser capitalized on six Cougar errors. Coach Mike Flack celebrated his first career win in his head coaching debut.