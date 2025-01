The Hauser girls basketball team staged a thrilling comeback to defeat Greenwood Christian Academy 47-42 on Thursday night. Trailing 13-7 after the first quarter, the Jets found their rhythm and took control.

Norah Berkenstock led Hauser with 13 points, while Braelyn Williams chipped in 12 to help secure the win. The victory improves the Jets’ record to 10-7 as they gear up for the final stretch of the season.