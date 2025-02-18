Hauser Jets Soar Past Crothersville

Hauser continued its dominance, rolling past Crothersville 65-29. Collin Buck was the engine, leading the way with 26 points and eight rebounds. Gavin Keller, Ledger Gelfius, and Stryker Gill also played crucial roles, fueling an all-around team effort.

The night before, Hauser celebrated Senior Night with a 75-36 rout over Jac-Cen-Del. Gelfius, Buck, and Tungate all scored in double figures, while Gill’s transition play set the tone early. With eight straight wins, the fourth-ranked Jets are flying high at the right time.