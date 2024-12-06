Hauser Jets Soar Over Indianapolis Lutheran

The Hauser girls basketball team took off like a well-oiled machine Thursday night, defeating Indianapolis Lutheran 45-26 in a commanding performance. The Jets launched to an early 29-14 lead by halftime, showcasing their ability to dominate both ends of the court. June Berkenstock was the engine that powered Hauser, scoring a team-high 14 points. Her sister, Norah Berkenstock, kept the scoreboard ticking with 11 points, making it a family affair on the hardwood.

Hauser’s defense was impenetrable, grounding the Saints’ offense and keeping them out of rhythm for most of the game. With this victory, the Jets improved their record to 5-3 and look ready to cruise through the next stretch of their season. The Berkenstocks and company have shown they’re a force to be reckoned with, proving that the sky’s the limit for these high-flying Jets.